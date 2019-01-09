Stuff got a early look at Pana’s Hollywood-tuned mega TV.

With a bevy of 8K TVs and LG’s rollable OLED to compete with, Panasonic had to pull something big out of the bag at this year’s CES.

Bowling into town with a 65-inch panel that it claims is the “world’s most cinematic TV” was a bold move, but from what we’ve seen so far, the new GZ2000 is a seriously impressive beast.

Panasonic’s new flagship 4K OLED is the world’s very first TV to support both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, and it also has support for the HLG high dynamic range photo wizardry from Panasonic’s upcoming cameras.

It’s also been tuned by Hollywood experts and sports Panasonic’s brand new HCX PRO Intelligent processor - its most powerful chip to date.

And just in case that wasn’t enough for you, it’s also the world’s first TV with upward-firing Dolby Atmos speakers.

Basically, this telly has an insanely good feature list.