4 things to know about Fujifilm's X-S10

Fujifilm has always prided itself in making beautiful cameras which play on retro styling and old school manual dials. Yet the biggest obstacle to ‘getting into photography’ is getting your noggin around all the dials and buttons. It can be as overwhelming and almost as bewildering as the government's tier systems.

Enter the mid-range Fujifilm X-S10 mirrorless camera with an APS-C sensor at its core, touted as a mini X-T4 and for a fraction of the price. It’s smaller and arguably more user-friendly with less manual dials, and of course the headline feature: in body image stabilisation.

So, if you’re yet to be won over by Fujifilm’s charms, maybe some of these changes will tick those unchecked boxes.

We spent 24 hours with a review sample, so have had time to dig a little deeper. Here’s what’s worth knowing.