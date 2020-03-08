Mother’s Day Gift Guide 2020: 15 gadgets gift ideas for less than £50

Aren’t mums magnificent? Whether makers or bakers, musicians or physicians, writers or cage fighters, the ladies that raised us are really pretty special.
Sure, your mama might regularly berate you for your biscuit addiction. And, yes, she still threatens to sell you to the ‘naughty munchkins’ market when you won’t go to bed. Even though you’re 28. But that’s all because she cares.
And, while it shouldn’t take a calendar alert to show your mother some gratitude, March 22 is as good a day as any to tell her that you’re thankful.
Stumped for that special something? From backpacks to books to bottles, this list of gifts should have something to make every mother smile this March. Unless she really does love those petrol station gift cards. In which case, you know what to do.
Huawei Band 3 Pro (£50)
Born to a competitive matriarch? Give her the gift of endless goals with this affordable fitness band from Huawei: whether swimming, running or plain old steps, set daily aims and watch as your born-a-winner mum marches off to trounce the target.
Equipped with an AMOLED touch display, continuous heart rate monitoring and built-in GPS, she won’t want for extra features, while a 12-day battery life should be sufficient to keep up with your mum’s constant quest for more. There’s sleep tracking tech, too – so even slumber could become a sporting pursuit.
Frank Green Ceramic Reusable Bottle (£30)
It’s a fact that all mums need water. It’s also a fact that all mums like different colours. Good news: this reusable bottle from Frank Green can be customised to suit the tonal preferences of any mummy – lid, base and button.
Whether Khaki, Cloud or Lilac Haze – or a clashing combo of the three – the colourful cylinder is also a secure store for any beverage. Ceramic inside for purity of flavour, the tall tube’s stainless steel shell is both tough and temperature insulating. And if your mother loves a loose leaf brew, be sure to spec the optional tea strainer.
Fresh ’N Rebel (€40)
She might be a 70s kid, but no mid-life meltdown can excuse your mother’s renewed obsession with Donny Osmond. Can’t bear another rendition of Puppy Love? Gift her this pocket-friendly speaker to keep the family stereo free from canine crooning.
Its compact form, waterproof build and 20-hour wireless battery life mean momma can stream the teen idol’s tunes wherever she goes. Which, much to your father’s chagrin, includes their long weekend in the Lake District.
Bellroy Classic Pouch (£39)
Whether your mum’s constantly tangled up in clutter or a neat freak in need of portable organisation, this taco-shaped pouch should set her right.
Like a taco, it’s small enough to stash in most satchels yet adept at containing multiple ingredients. Unlike a taco, it’s crafted from recycled plastic bottles and packs a trio of pockets inside for easy separation of cables, keys and general miscellany.
It’s also water resistant - but probably best not to fill it with guacamole and salsa, however much your mum loves Mexican food.
Green & Blue Beepot Mini (£35)
Some people like bees. Some people like plants. If you mum likes both, she’s sure to enjoy receiving this multi-purpose planter on 22 March.
Stick the concrete cube outside, pop a plant in the top and, with any luck, your nature-loving mother will soon see solitary bees nesting in the holes on the front.
Responsible for pollinating all sorts of crops, flowers and trees, solitary bees are super important to the world’s ecosystem. And, unlike your dad after an FA Cup drubbing, they’re non-aggressive – which means they’re safe to watch up close.