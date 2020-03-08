Mother’s Day Gift Guide 2020: 15 gadgets gift ideas for less than £50

Aren’t mums magnificent? Whether makers or bakers, musicians or physicians, writers or cage fighters, the ladies that raised us are really pretty special.

Sure, your mama might regularly berate you for your biscuit addiction. And, yes, she still threatens to sell you to the ‘naughty munchkins’ market when you won’t go to bed. Even though you’re 28. But that’s all because she cares.

And, while it shouldn’t take a calendar alert to show your mother some gratitude, March 22 is as good a day as any to tell her that you’re thankful.

Stumped for that special something? From backpacks to books to bottles, this list of gifts should have something to make every mother smile this March. Unless she really does love those petrol station gift cards. In which case, you know what to do.