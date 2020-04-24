With the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chip, 128GB expandable storage and 8GB RAM the V60 is one of the best performing 5G phones available. It’ll work with a 4G SIM if your area doesn’t have 5G yet, and means you’ll be ready for when that next generation network comes a-knocking.

The V60’s large 5,000mAh battery is perhaps why the phone is so huge, but it pulls through with two days of juice no problem. We could not kill this phone in one day – it’s impossible. There’s wireless charging to help you top up, as well as the included 25W fast charger.

The Snapdragon 865 means the V60 is one of the fastest Android phones around. We had no problems with whatever we threw at the thing, and it performs just as well as the latest phones from any other Android manufacturer.

OnePlus phones might seem faster because of the slick software but the processing power of the V60 is just as good as anything else on the market, backed up by our benchmarking. But LG’s software lets it down a little by feeling a tad unrefined.

It isn’t as clean as Google’s or OnePlus’ and has some annoying quirks like not keeping your apps ordered alphabetically when you download new ones. There’s nothing major to put us off recommending the phone, but it’s worth noting LG’s software updates have not been very timely in recent years. That said, we did get an April 2020 security update while reviewing the phone, so we can hope the company will improve this year. But if software updates are a concern, LG phones aren’t the best in the business.

Our T-Mobile US review model came with a few bloatware apps preinstalled that are easy to ignore, but reports suggest the AT&T and Verizon models have way more. Audio: Hear ye, hear ye LG’s ace in the hole is the headphone jack on the V60.

Not only is its mere presence a differentiator in 2020, LG continues to use a Quad-DAC (digital to analogue) component that makes all wired audio sound even better. The converted signal boosts even standard Spotify streams and through any half-decent headphones makes audio way better than through a regular headphone jack.

DACs on their own that sounds this good are niche peripherals that costs a couple of hundred quid, so to have one neatly nestled in your smartphone is a major selling point.

LG is the only company doing it, and there’s even a built in FM radio that uses wired headphones as an antenna. The dual stereo speakers on the phone are also loud with well rounded sound, making the V60 a decent kitchen or bath podcast player but like any phone you’ll want to reach for your headphones for those Netflix binges.