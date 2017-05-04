Leica has attempted to really simplify how the camera works, and as such, you won’t find an extensive smattering of buttons and dials.

Stil, there is quick access to key settings - a shutter speed dial on the top of the camera, and a newly added ISO dial on on the top left.

To adjust aperture you twist a ring around whichever lens you’re using. That means you can set all three parameters in a jiffy, with the ISO and shutter speed dials having “automatic” options available too. You can adjust these settings while the camera is switched off, making it useful for planning a shot before you even switch the camera on.

A small criticism here is that the ISO dial is a little too stiff for our liking, but that may improve the longer you use it. On the back of the camera next to the larger 3in screen you’ll find just three buttons on the left hand side, while there’s a navigational pad on the right hand side.

The buttons access Live View, playback and the main menu. It’s this main menu you’ll have to use if you want to adjust anything other than shutter speed, ISO or aperture - so you can find things like white balance and metering in here.

It’s not a particularly complicated menu to get your head around, and you can assign any functions you use often to the favourites tab which appears when you press the button.

Live View can be useful if you’re trying to focus on something which isn’t in the centre of the frame. As you focus when using Live View, you’ll see areas of the screen display red areas (focus peaking) - this means that focus has been acquired and you can take the photo. If you like, you can leave Live View on and still use the viewfinder from time to time - as the viewfinder is optical, having Live View switched on has no impact on its operation.