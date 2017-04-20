Physically, the X100F doesn't feel all that different when you first pick it up. It's reassuringly weighty, sure, but with a similar-looking top plate filled with dials and buttons, you might not think a lot has changed from the outgoing X100T.

Take a closer look, though - shifting a few buttons around has made all the difference.

First up, the rear buttons have been moved from the left to the right of the LCD screen. You can pretty much shoot entirely one-handed now, rather than scrabble around for the buttons you need.

You still get twin command dials, one at the front and one at the back, but they can perform double duty depending on what you set the top plate dials to.

Set the dedicated EV compensation dial to Command Dial and you can make changes with the front command dial instead. It’s the same deal with ISO - set it to Auto and flip a switch in the menus and the front command dial controls ISO instead.

If that still sounds too complicated, the shutter speed dial now doubles as an ISO dial - just lift and twist. It’ll take some time to get used to, but it’s a real throwback to old school film cameras and it works really well.

While the rear LCD still hasn’t been upgraded with a touchscreen, there’s a new focus lever joystick for tweaking your focus points without having to constantly dive into the menus.

Speaking of screens, that 3.2in LCD is completely fixed in place - there’s no flip-out fun to be had here. That does make high- and low-angle shots a little trickier, so you’ll have to get down on your knees for that arty picture instead.