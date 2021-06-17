The Freebuds 4 look eerily similar to the original AirPods. They have hard plastic white earpieces, and that funny little stalk that dangles below your ear holes.

Even five years on since this style became a thing, we think it looks a little odd. Love it? You do you.

Build quality is great, and they do at least separate themselves a little from the AirPods with a much rounder charge case. You pop them in, and get around four earpiece charge-ups before you’ll need to plug in the case.

The only problem is that when people see you’ve bought AirPods-that-aren’t-AirPods, they’ll assume you bought some godawful cheap pair off Amazon. Not this actually rather well-made and not-cheap set.

As with most earphones like this, which sit on the cradle of your ear cartilage rather than plugging into your ear canals like corks, it may seem the Huawei Freebuds 4 are going to fall out to start with. We took them on a few runs. First time out, the initial five minutes were mildly dread-filled. Move around a bit and you can feel them start to gradually migrate in your ears.

However, they don’t fall out. They find their equilibrium and, hey presto, the movement stops. These things only weigh 4g a piece, so can’t build up enough momentum to actually make a bid for freedom. The Freebuds 4 are IPx4 water resistant too, which is good enough for runners and gym fans.

Each ear will have its own natural seating position, but we found we could wear them for hours, no problem. No significant discomfort. They are, of course, not much use for blissed-out listening in a summery park. Move to your side and any contact with a towel or makeshift rucksack pillow will make them fall out.

The curious thing about earphones like the Freebuds 4 is they don’t really block out sound. There’s still going to be a significant air gap somewhere in your ear’s opening, letting all the traffic noise and screaming kids in. It’s a bad idea to ramp up the volume to compensate, unless you long for damaged hearing.

Huawei tries to fix this rather large problem with active noise cancellation. This just is not the done thing with earphones like this. Most ANC earphones create a controlled environment where outside noise is already somewhat reduced by a physical barrier.

Huawei attempts to make up for it with software smarts and additional mics that effectively estimate out how much noise is actually getting into your ear. It works, sort of. ANC on or off, you’ll still be able to hear pretty much everything going on around you.

Noisy diesel engine cars from the 90s don’t suddenly become gliding Teslas. But the Huawei Freebuds 4’s cancellation does at least reduce a bit of the lower-mid and bass frequency junk that can so easily steamroll your tunes. It also seems to do something more interesting and useful.

Without ANC we find the earphones’ mids can become a little brash sounding, especially when you’re outdoors and need to bump up the volume a bit. Switch ANC on and the bass appears to increase in-line with the level of outside sound. This helps to smooth and fill out the sound, and give it a little more power.

Will the Huawei Freebuds 4 compete with a pair of IEMs like the Sony WF-1000XM3? Absolutely not. You still lose too much of the mids outdoors and while the volume of bass is OK, it doesn’t have the punch, depth and control we usually look for.

Listen indoors where the Freebuds 4 don’t have to perform gymnastics to sound OK and there’s a pleasant tonality to the upper mids at lower volumes. But, again, they don’t sound entirely composed when you crank up the dial.

We’d still suggest using ANC when indoors as the sound is slightly fuller with it on. However, battery life is dismal in this mode. Huawei claims 2.5 hours. The left bud died after two hours 35 minutes, the right seven minutes later. Battery life is better with ANC off, at around four hours, but even this seems pretty poor in 2021.

Other features? The Huawei Freebuds 4 have a sensor that pauses your music when you remove an earpiece. And the earpieces have little touch sensitive areas on the stalks that toggle ANC and let you control playback. Earphone controls like this can be a nightmare, but we had no problems with these.

Pro tip: switch off ANC if you take a call. We pretended it was 1999 and tested them out with a real-life phone call to an actual human. They complained it sounded like World War 3 was going on until ANC was switched off. Call-based cancellation and ANC seem to be mutually exclusive.