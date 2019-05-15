Withings Steel HR toughens up with Sapphire Signature edition

Withings is the master of making smartwatches that don’t look like smartwatches at all. But rather than rest on its laurels, it’s taken the Steel HR and made it that little bit more fancy. The Sapphire Signature edition comes with - you guessed it - sapphire glass, which is tougher than a pair of The Rock’s old boots and is usually reserved for ‘proper’ watches. Underneath it’s pretty much the same as the standard model, but when that means it has built-in heart-rate monitoring, sleep and activity tracking skills, a 25-day battery life and can deliver notifications from your phone to the circular screen at the top of the face, that’s not exactly a bad thing. The Sapphire Signature edition comes in a choice of three case colours - silver, rose gold and black - and will set you back £270.