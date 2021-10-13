TicWatch toughens its Pro 3 ticker to make a more rugged Android smartwatch

TicWatch ticked a lot of boxes with the Pro 3 last year. Now it’s back to satisfy outdoorsy sorts: clad in Gorilla Glass, stainless steel and reinforced nylon, the upgraded Pro 3 Ultra is built to withstand the world’s worst weather. Extreme temperatures? Low pressure? Solar radiation? All in a day’s work for this toughened ticker. Plus you get all the skills that made the standard Pro 3 such a compelling package. That means three-day battery life, built-in GPS and a Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset for blitzing through Wear OS – which should look it’s best on the 1.4in AMOLED display. Wear OS 3 updates aren’t scheduled to hit TicWatch devices until 2022. Until then, feel free to swim, gym or sprint: more than 20 workout modes help you train, with heart-rate and SpO2 sensors on hand to track your vitals. Available today, the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS will set you back £290. Want 4G? You’ll need to wait until November – and spend £40 more.