These electrochromic smart sunglasses let you adjust the brightness of the day

Sunnies might save you from squinting, but shady lenses can leave your lookers in the dark. For tint you can tweak, try Ampere’s Dusk smart sunglasses: equipped with electrochromic tech, a subtle button on the frame lets you instantly switch the polarised lenses between three preset levels. Or dive into the partner app for more precise tone adjustments to perfectly suit the scene. A connected twist on a classic design, the waterproof wayfarers feature integrated speakers for easy listening, plus a microphone for calls and voice assistance. Don’t need audio? The Lite version does away with the ear gear. There’s also an Indoor edition in case your peepers need protecting while you peer at a laptop. And whichever specs you select, an AirTag slot in the charging case should stop your goggles going AWOL. All versions are available for backing on Indiegogo, starting at US$179.