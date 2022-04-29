The Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro is ready to hit the open water

Free divers take note: Huawei has an all-new smartwatch just for you. Instead of going mainstream to compete with the Apple Watch, the Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro doubles down on niche appeal with some impressive water resistance ratings.

Revealed in 43mm Ceramic and 46mm Titanium variants, the Watch GT 3 Pro is a premium spin on the Watch GT 3 we reviewed last year. It promises to do everything that watch did, while also being a lot more swimmer-friendly. Water resistant down to 30m, it displays real-time data for divers including current depth, dive and ascent speeds, and safety reminders.

It’s handy on dry land, too – especially if you’re into golf. Over 300 courses come pre-loaded, and it can give feedback on your posture and swing as you play. It now recognises 100 different sports and activities, with 18 modes considered good enough for “professional” tracking. More general fitness tracking includes an ECG heart rate monitor, blood-oxygen monitor and thermometer.

There’s NFC for contactless payments, and both watches run Huawei’s Harmony OS 2, which is good for all the usual smartwatch tasks: phone notifications, music controls, smart assistants and sleep tracking. Oh, and you can tell the time with them too, if that’s what you’re in to.

The Ceramic model has a 1.32in circular AMOLED screen and should last between four and seven days per charge. The larger Titanium has a 1.43in display, and is good for between eight and fourteen days between recharges. Huawei reckons charging speed has been boosted by 30% versus last year’s model, and now 10 minutes of juice should be enough for a full day on your wrist.

Will the Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro come to the UK?

The Ceramic version can be had with either a ceramic bracelet or leather strap. Titanium models have the choice of leather or a fitness-friendly rubber strap.

The Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro will be going on sale in China from the 6th of May, with no word currently on whether it will be heading overseas. Given the regular Watch GT 3 is available in the UK, though, we’re hopeful this will make the trip too. Prices start from ¥2488 (around £300) for the GT 3 Pro Titanium, with the GT 3 Pro Ceramic starting at ¥2988 (£360).