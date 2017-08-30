Samsung's Gear Fit2 Pro is ready to hit the pool

If you spend more time in the pool than out of it, finding a fitness-friendly tracker ain't an easy task - especially if you want one that looks good too. That's where Samsung's Gear Fit2 Pro steps in: it's an updated version of last year's Gear Fit 2, only this one won't crap out if you give it a dunking. You're good down to 50m, with continuous heartrate tracking while you're swimming lengths. The curved AMOLED screen certainly makes this a looker, and the new red colour scheme should stand out if it somehow slips off your wrist and ends up on the bottom of the deep end. It'll be on sale later this month for US$199.