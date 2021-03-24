Polar’s new fitness watches want to help you smash your post-lockdown goals

Whether you understandably let yourself go a little during the restrictions and mental battering associated with a global pandemic, or simply want to maintain your efforts as the world slowly returns back to normal, Polar’s new smartwatches want to be your wrist-based helpers of choice. The new Ignite 2 and Vantage M2 both claim to offer unmatched heart rate accuracy, thanks to Polar’s “Precision Prime” fusion sensor technology, which uses a combination of a 3D acceleration sensor, wavelength-measuring LEDs, and an electrical contact sensor to ensure that good contact is made with the skin. The upshot of all this is the ability to provide more accurate heart rate readings across all activities from sleeping to playing tennis, and everything in between. Throw in built-in GPS and 120 sport profiles across both watches (with the Vantage M2 also supporting the likes of triathlon multisport tracking), there’s no shortage of activities to keep your ticker in good nick. With in-depth sleep tracking, exercise guides, nutrition scores and more, the fashion-centric Ignite 2 (complete with optional snazzy Swarovski bands) and sportier Vantage M2 can be yours from today, for £199.50 and £269, respectively.