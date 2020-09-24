Mobvoi’s TicWatch Pro 3 is the first Snapdragon Wear 4100 smartwatch out of the gate

The latest TicWatch is here, and it happens to the first Wear OS ticker to rock Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset. Want numbers? Course you do. Qualcomm says you can expect an 85% performance upgrade over the 3100 before it and a 2.5x faster GPU, all while using 25% less power. Thinner and lighter than the original TicWatch Pro, the new watch features two displays: a 1.4in AMOLED with automatic brightness adjustment and a power-saving always-on display that you use when activating Essential Mode, which turns off a lot of the smart features and should mean the watch lasts you for up to 45 days. You can cycle between the two displays with a simple flick of your wrist. Operating with full functionality, Mobvoi says the TicWatch Pro 3 will give you up to 72 hours of use. A host of new apps enable blood oxygen tracking, and stress monitoring, while TicHearing measures noise levels and warns you if it detects a danger to your long-term hearing. As you’d expect, GPS, sleep tracking and heart rate monitoring are also on board, and there are over 10 workout tracking modes, including swimming thanks to the IP68 waterproofing. And as it’s a Wear OS smartwatch, Google Pay and Google Assistant are available out of the biox. Pick one up from today for £290.