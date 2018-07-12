Usually the screen would be covered as a design choice but in this case it doubles as a feature. And double is the operative word here. The TicWatch Pro comes with not one but two screens layered up on top of each other.

First up, you get your fairly standard OLED display for full colour and touch-control friendly interactions. But sitting on top of it, you also get a low-power, black-and-white FSTN LCD.

The latter looks a bit like the screen on a Kindle – meaning it has a really pleasing analogue feel. But more importantly it means super low battery consumption too. Check out how it did in our testing further down.

Android's Wear OS is another major feature of the TicWatch Pro. This operating system has grown and developed so rapidly that it now rivals the full Android phone OS for functionality. The nice thing about this is that a lot of apps you probably already use are optimised for Wear OS, meaning its super easy to start getting the most out of the watch.

Buttons are also a nice way to get quick access to certain areas of the watch without smudging that touchscreen with fingermarks. The top button can be used to bring up all the apps on the phone, and the bottom button can be set to quick launch any app you set it to.

Out of the box it is to launch Android Pay – yup, this has NFC – with a double tap and the Agenda app for seeing your day ahead with a long press.

To change this to perform actions of your choice, you need to use the Mobvoi app. And that was the start of my problems.

To setup an account you need to wait for a code to arrive in your email, and then you have 60-seconds to enter that code. Yet with three different email account attempts, the code always took minutes to arrive. The result? We couldn't setup an account, which meant that button customisation wasn't an option.

That's a worrying lack of infrastructure on the part of Mobvoi there, which, hopefully, doesn't extend into the watch experience any further than the few glitches we found during testing.