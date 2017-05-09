This mango timekeeper can handle vampire squids

600m below the ocean’s surface, you reach the cusp of the aphotic zone - namely, a place where next to no light penetrates. Which is a shame, because Christopher Ward’s C60 Trident 316L diving watch (from £730) - which is water resistant to that very depth - is quite the looker. Clad in marine-grade stainless steel, its seafaring subtleties (including a trident-shaped second hand) are complemented by a glorious orange hue that’s bound to be appreciated by the various squids and squishy things deep below - if only they could see it. Still, at least you’ll be able to give them accurate time updates, thanks to the reliable Sellita 200-1 mechanical movement.