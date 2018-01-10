Lenovo's Mirage Solo delivers Daydream VR without the phone

Since launching alongside the original Pixel, Google's Daydream VR platform has built up a solid array of apps and games to enjoy by strapping a smartphone to your face – but soon, you won't even need the phone. Lenovo's Mirage Solo is the very first standalone Daydream headset that has all of the tech built into it, even if the spec sheet looks like it was copied and pasted from a current Android flagship. It's packing a Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, a microSD slot, and about seven hours of battery life. However, the Mirage Solo also improves on the Daydream concept with Google's WorldSense cameras on the front, which grant the headset six degrees of freedom for more in-depth gaming interactions. Expect it out in Q2 at a price below US$400.