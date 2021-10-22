Huawei 's latest Watch GT3 boasts over 100 workout modes

As well as the GT3, Huawei has also announced FreeBuds Lipstick – a red version of the recent FreeBuds 4 true wireless earphones – plus the Nova 9 for Europe (it was previously available in China). The Nova 9 is a 499 Euro smartphone with a 6.6-inch 120Hz refresh rate OLED display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G.

It’s essentially an almost-flagship because it features 4G rather than the 5G modem that’s rapidly becoming par for the course with new mid and high-range phones. It boasts a 50 megapixel primary camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide and two small 2 megapixel units for macro and depth shots.

As with all new Huawei phones, it doesn’t have Google apps due to ongoing US trade restrictions.