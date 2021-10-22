Huawei 's latest Watch GT3 boasts over 100 workout modes
Huawei’s latest smartwatch is the £210 Watch GT3, available from 10 November. It‘s a different spin on the recent Watch 3 that comes in 42mm (1.32-inch display) and 46mm (1.46-inch display) sizes. It misses out eSIM support, though you can still take calls from a connected phone. They boast a week and two weeks of battery life respectively.
The device – powered by Huawei’s own Harmony OS 2.1 - features a ‘clover’ design that, like Apple Watch rings, grow during the day depending on your activity. There’s also heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen tracking and sleep monitoring, too. Over 100 workout modes are supported.
Super Nova
As well as the GT3, Huawei has also announced FreeBuds Lipstick – a red version of the recent FreeBuds 4 true wireless earphones – plus the Nova 9 for Europe (it was previously available in China). The Nova 9 is a 499 Euro smartphone with a 6.6-inch 120Hz refresh rate OLED display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G.
It’s essentially an almost-flagship because it features 4G rather than the 5G modem that’s rapidly becoming par for the course with new mid and high-range phones. It boasts a 50 megapixel primary camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide and two small 2 megapixel units for macro and depth shots.
As with all new Huawei phones, it doesn’t have Google apps due to ongoing US trade restrictions.
- Huawei Watch GT 3 46mm – Active: £229.99
- Huawei Watch GT 3 46mm – Classic: £249.99
- Huawei Watch GT 3 46mm – Elite: £299.99
- Huawei Watch GT 3 42mm – Active: £209.99
- Huawei Watch GT 3 42mm – Elegant: £229.99
- Huawei Watch GT 3 42mm – Elegant (Milanese Strap): £279.99