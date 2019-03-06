The Fitbit Versa Lite Edition is a smartwatch for those on a budget

The existing Fitbit Versa is already a very credible, not to mention considerably cheaper alternative to the mighty Apple Watch Series 4. But if even that seems a bit steep for a watch that tells you off for sitting on the sofa for too long, the £150 Fitbit Versa Lite Edition might be just the ticker. Available in a variety of colours and with numerous strap designs, the Lite still tracks activity, sleep and your heart rate, and it’ll still ping you with notifications. You can still download apps to it as well, and battery life still trumps most rivals. Designed to appeal to smartwatch noobs, there’s just one button now, but the more stripped back approach means music playback is gone, as is the altimeter. And while it’s happy to get wet, you’ll have to count your front crawl strokes yourself, as swim tracking is out too. It's also worth remembering that, just like the original, GPS requires your phone. Still, if you’re on a budget, and none of the omissions are deal-breakers, it’s hard to imagine a more feature-packed smartwatch for the price. Pick one up from mid-March.