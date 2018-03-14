The Versa is a smaller version of the Ionic, minus one pretty big feature – built-in GPS.

How you'll feel about this depends on what kind of exercise you do. Keen runners or cyclists who want accurate pacing and distance tracking will want to look elsewhere.

Yes, the Versa does have 'connected GPS', which means it can piggyback your phone's signal, but anyone keen on shaving seconds off their PB is unlikely to want to carry their phone with them too.

Still, if you're just after a waterproof watch to log basic exercise stats, track your sleep, serve up phone notifications and generally act on autopilot, then the Versa is a strong new candidate.

It's particularly interesting thanks to some new features coming with Fitbit OS 2.0, which will (eventually) fill a number of holes in the Ionic's CV.

You'll be able to store and listen to up to 300 offline songs from Deezer, which you'll be able to try with a three-month trial. Okay, Spotify would have been nice, but it's a start.

Android users can also send quick replies to notifications, with support for iOS coming soon, and there's a new health dashboard for quickly checking stats like heart-rate with a swipe up from the homescreen. Fitbit says this dashboard will get more personalised over time, with sleep summaries and customised prompts based on your data coming later in 2018.

Not that the Versa or Ionic are likely to match the Apple Watch for smarts anytime soon. There's still a dearth of apps and Fitbit still hasn't announced which UK banks will be supporting Fitbit Pay.

So while the Versa shows that Fitbit is definitely making progress, its strengths are still health-tracking rather than acting like a mini wrist-phone.