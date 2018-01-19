For all of their gadgety strengths, smartwatches still have one big downside – they’re all pretty darn expensive.

What if you want a budget all-rounder to show you whether smartwatches will actually improve your life or get left in the drawer? The Ticwatch E, and its close sibling the Ticwatch S, are the closest things to that so far.

Running Android Wear 2.0, both watches have an impressive list of features for their price, including GPS, heart-rate sensors, Google Assistant, water-resistance (if not water-proofing) and full access to Google Play’s range of apps. Not bad for £200 less than an Apple Watch.

The ‘E’ here stands for ‘express’, with the only differences from the Ticwatch ‘Sport’ being the latter’s screen bezel and superior GPS accuracy.

So what is the Express skimping on? And what was it like to live with for two weeks?