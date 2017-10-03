The first thing fitness watch fans will notice is that the Vivoactive 3 isn’t a wrist-hugging leviathan like the Fenix 5.

At 11.7mm thick it is, well, a normal size. The Fenix 5 is 15.5mm thick. That 4mm makes a big difference. There’s a stainless steel ring around the screen, super-tough fibre-reinforced polymer on the sides and more metal on the back.

It’s miles better looking than the original Vivoactive or Vivoactive HR. As much as we loved them, they were the watch equivalent of the kid who brought a briefcase to school. Thanks to its low 43g weight and a decent silicone strap, the Garmin Vivoactive 3 is comfy too.

Garmin doesn’t make some of its watches ultra-chunky just to satisfy burly chaps with a bit too much to prove, though. The screen isn’t recessed here, making it a bit more susceptible to damage if you do your 10km runs on mountains and fells rather than in the local park.

Gorilla Glass 3 sits over the screen, so you do get a decent level of scratch resistance. The flat-topped screen makes it a bit too easy to accidentally wake the watch or fire-up home screen apps, but you’ll get used to this in time.

The Vivoactive 3 also has 5ATM water resistance, like the latest Apple Watch, which means you can take it swimming to depths of around 50m. The Fenix 5 has even better 10ATM resistance, but unless you're planning to go snorkeling regularly, the Vivoactive's waterproofing will be fine for most situations.