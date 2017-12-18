To bring the Vivomove HR screen to life, you double tap the area towards the bottom of the face. A little white read-out of your chosen home screen will then appear.

This might be a digital clock face, the date and time, or perhaps the date and your daily step count. Tiny swipes across this display take you through other info screens. There’s your step count, calories, music controls, the weather, the stress display and the stairs you’ve climbed: loads for a simple-looking hybrid.

You effectively get the same info screens as a Garmin watch with a much, much bigger screen. And that’s pretty neat. You can even tap on each display to get more details, like activity results from previous days. The Vivomove HR is an ambitious little thing.

Given how much the watch tries to cram in, cycling through these screens is surprisingly easy, not a fiddly mess. You use a long press to get to the menu, needed to dive into the settings or start a tracked activity, though this one seems to require a bit more precision.

There’s admittedly a tiny whiff of “beta” to the way the display looks sometimes. Off-centre graphics look a bit out of place and some of the stretched-looking fonts are at odds with the rest of the Vivomove HR’s style. In bright sunlight the display isn’t super-clear either. That said, London in December offered nothing that made the text truly hard to read.

It’s great for checking your step count, how long you’ve been running or who just emailed. But actually reading messages or emails is a real stretch. About 2-3 words fit on each page. It’s pretty swipe-tastic.

Still, with most other watches like this you don’t get notifications at all or, as with the Nokia Steel HR, limited ones. The Garmin Vivomove HR can suck up all notifications, including those from WhatsApp. They’re signposted with a buzz on your wrist. You get the bread and butter of a smartwatch, if not the rest of the menu.

There may be a smoother-looking take on the Vivomove HR’s style in the future. But as a first stab, this is still pretty impressive.