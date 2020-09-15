Apple Watch Series 6 measures blood oxygen levels and comes with new Solo Loop

Already the best-selling smartwatch on planet Earth, and the Apple Watch Series 6 takes things one step further when it comes to tracking your health. With ECG scans under its belt, next is mastering the ability to measure SP02 by using infrared LEDs on the back crystal to measure light reflected from blood, and it’ll only take 15 seconds to take a reading. Running on an optimised A13 Bionic chip, the Apple Watch is 20% faster than its predecessor. WatchOS7 furnishes that always-on retina display with 7 new faces including Chronograph Pro which includes a tachymeter to calculate speed based on time travelled over a fixed distance. It also can detect when you’re washing your hands and start a 20-second countdown. The new altimeter detects elevation in real-time and can be shows as part of a new watch-face compilation. Apple Watch 6 starts at £399 available to order from today. Plus, a new blue case enters the colour palette along with silver, space grey and gold aluminium options, not forgetting (PRODUCT) Red too. The Solo Loop puts paid to fastenings alltogether, and means you can simply slip on the soft silicone or new stretchy braided yarn version.