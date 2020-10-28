Amazfit’s GTS 2 and GTR 2 go always-on for less

If you want an Apple Watch with an always-on display and SpO2 blood oxygen sensor you’ll have to pay at least £379 for the privilege – but Amazfit’s new pair offer both for around half the price. The GTS 2 and GTR 2 also come with GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, 12 sport-tracking modes, 3GB of music storage, and are waterproof to 50m. The most obvious difference between the two is visual – the GTR 2 is the one with the 1.39in circular screen, while the GTS 2 has a more Apple-esque rectangular display that measures 1.65in – but the GTR also has a larger 471mAh battery compared to the GTS’s 246mAh. That means you’ll get about seven days out of the GTS 2, while the GTR 2 will last twice as long between charges. One thing that’s definitely the same, though, is the price: whichever one you go for it’ll only set you back US$179.