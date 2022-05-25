Amazfit T-Rex 2 smartwatch passes the military-grade tough test

Survivalists, ultramarathon runners and extreme sportists need a fitness tracker as tough as they are. Coping with harsh conditions can be a challenge, but it’s one Amazfit has stepped up to with its latest sturdy smartwatch. The T-Rex 2 has been tested to military standards, and should withstand serious punishment.

Like previous Amazfit efforts, the T-Rex 2 is a more affordable alternative to the Garmins and Polars of the fitness watch world. It has real rugged vibes, with a polymer alloy casing, chunky buttons and a range of four suitably earthy colours: Ember Black, Wild Green, Desert Khaki and Astro Black & Gold. Well, three earthy colours – that last one is a little bit blingy.

It has the function to back up that form, with an operational temperature range of -40° C of 70° C, shock resistance and 10 ATM water resistance. There’s a barometric altimeter and compass for navigation, along with dual-band GPS. Journey tracking and direct return functions are on hand in case you get lost.0.

Battery life is apparently good for 24 days of typical use, or 10 if you’re really putting the effort in – and even at a frigid -30° it’ll last more than a week, which is probably longer than the wrist it’ll be strapped to in those conditions. Battery Saver mode delivers up to a massive 45 days if you’re planning to properly get away from civilisation.

There’s no shortage of fitness sensors inside, with Amazfit’s own BioTracker 3.0 PPG sensor for tracking heart rate, blood oxygen levels and stress. It’ll record your sleeping habits and automatically recognises eight sports, with manual modes for over 150 others.

The circular AMOLED screen has also had a growth sport since the last-gen model. It’s now 1.39in, with a 454×454 resolution that should look particularly sharp at arms’ length.

The T-Rex 2 is on sale in the US right now, direct from Amazfit, for $230. That’s a beefy increase over the old T-Rex Pro, which would set you back $180. It’ll be heading to Europe next week, starting with France, Italy and Germany, before landing in the UK on the 30th of June. Expect to pay £219 for the privilege of slapping one on your wrist.

Related: 10 best smartwatches 2022 reviewed and rated: top smartwatches to buy today