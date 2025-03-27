Vinyl listening doesn’t get easier than with Pro-Ject’s new affordable Automat turntable

If you’re new to vinyl or have never touched a turntable before, the prospect can be daunting. Even the best turntables can be tricky to wrap your head around. Pro-Ject just launched a new version of its affordable Automat turntable. Not only does it make listening easier, but also makes your records sound better thanks to new components such as a redesigned platter.

Read more: Best Bluetooth speakers in 2025 reviewed and rated

The A1.2 is a refresh of the original A1, which was already a decent shout for anyone new to vinyl. Instead of just slapping a new sticker on the box, Pro-Ject reworked some of the key components – starting with the platter. The old one was stamped aluminium, which was chosen for affordability. Now it’s die-cast, meaning better weight distribution, reduced resonance, and generally more “oomph” for your records.

CNC machining also joins the party, making sure every unit is made with precision. The tonearm’s had a glow-up too. Still that ultra-light 8.3-inch aluminium number, but now rocking a redesigned headshell made from carbon fibre-reinforced polymer. Not only does this make it sturdier and less wobbly, but it also keeps the weight down.

It comes pre-fitted with a Pro-Ject Pick it MM E cartridge which is already aligned. You don’t need to tweak a single thing. Tracking force and anti-skating are also sorted. This thing’s more plug-and-play than most Bluetooth speakers. The mechanical automation is also cleverly designed – once the needle drops, all the automatics disengage to keep the noise floor low.

Handmade in Germany and built in the Czech Republic, the A1.2 still clings to Pro-Ject’s “crafted, not mass-produced” ethos. Even the little things like the silicon-damped feet and semi-symmetrical cables seem engineered with a higher level of care.

The Pro-Ject A1.2 is available in black and white. It launches this April and will set you back $599/£469. Distribution is handled by Henley Audio in the UK and Ireland.