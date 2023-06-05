Ultra-powerful Mac Pro finally gets Apple silicon treatment

After three years, Apple has finally completed its Mac transition to Apple silicon, with a brand new Mac Pro. Designed for the most power-hungry users, the Mac Pro is Apple’s most powerful machine. And after WWDC 2023, it’s powered by the M2 series for more power than ever before.

Mac Pro is powered by the M2 Ultra chipset, just like the new Mac Studio, with 134 billion transistors. You’ll get 192GB of unified memory from a 24-core CPU and 76-core GPU. The memory bandwidth impresses, at 800GB/s. The 32-core Neural Engine will handle computational tasks without breaking a sweat. And since this machine is built for Pros, you can hook it up to six Pro Display XDR monitors.

And in true Mac Pro fashion, the machine is modular – you can beef it up after you’ve bought it. On the new desktop machine, you’ll get 7 PCIe Gen 4 slots, eight Thunderbolt 4 ports, and support for 22 streams of 8K ProRes content. Audio pros can add DSP cards for digital signal processing, while video pros can add SDI cards for a serial digital interface.

There’s a rack mount available, so you can hook up the desktop in whatever way works best. It supports the latest in connectivity, with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 support. For wired connections, there are three USB-A ports, two higher-bandwidth HDMI ports, two 10Gb Ethernet ports, and a high-impedance headphone jack.

Things are a little pricier here, but you get the performance to match. The new Mac Pro starts from $6999/£7199, and will be available to order from today. Orders will begin shipping next week.