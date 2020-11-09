The Toshiba TV UA2B is a mammoth 4K Android Smart TV for under £400

Toshiba is launching a mammoth Android-based Smart TV for just £399. The new Toshiba TV UA2B model is a 58in beast that combines a 4K HDR display with TRU Picture, Dolby Vision, and Onkyo Audio technology to deliver visuals and audio with plenty of oomph. Being an Android device, the TV also grants seamless access to a huge range of movies, shows, games, and more via the Google Play Store, and comes with mainstays like Netflix, YouTube, FreeView Play Recorder, and Prime Video pre-installed. The bundled UA2B remote features a built-in microphone that enables Google Assistant voice control, which can be used to interact with the TV itself or other compatible smart devices. Not bad for under 400 quid, eh?