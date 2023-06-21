Toshiba’s latest QLED TV packs Fire TV into a 4K, frameless telly

Looking for a more affordable TV that still comes with all the features you’d expect? Toshiba’s latest 4K TV is a QLED option that offers plenty of bang for your buck. The new QF5D is a frameless, 4K, QLED TV that comes with Fire TV built-in so that you can access the latest smart features and content directly from your gogglebox.

Toshiba‘s new QF5D TV uses the brand’s familiar QLED panels. The screen tech promises intense colour and cinematic picture quality, thanks to the support for a billion colours. Behind the screen, you’ll also find Toshiba’s TRU upscaling, dimming, and flow features, which work hand in hand to contrast colours and make the picture sharper. This telly also supports Dolby Vision, which can offer more vibrant pictures in-line with the standard. Alongside this, the QF5D’s internal speakers support Dolby Atmos for surround sound. You’ll find all this in a sleek, frameless body, that’ll easily slot into any room.

With Fire TV built-in, you’ve got access to Alexa directly from the telly. You can speak to the voice assistant through the remote to play content, control your smart home, and more. You’ll also get access to Amazon’s Fire TV software. Through this, you can access most available streaming services, including Prime, Netflix, BBC iPlayer, and more. You’ll also get access to the personalised home screen, which provides recommendations and lets you quickly continue watching.

Fancy a smarter telly upgrade for less? Toshiba’s QF5D is available to order from online retailers starting at £349. This price will get you a 43-inch model, with options available up to 65in.