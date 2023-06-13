The Tissot PRX 35mm is finally available to buy with an automatic movement

The modern Tissot PRX has been a massive success story, with numerous models and colourways released since its relaunch in 2021. There is one model, however, that PRX fans have been waiting for – the smaller 35mm PRX with an automatic movement. Thankfully, the wait is now over.

The new Tissot PRX, for those who don’t know, draws inspiration from the iconic 1978 model (also called the PRX). It seamlessly blends vintage charm with modern functionality, even featuring the original case size.

Now, the 35mm PRX is available with an automatic movement, which was previously only available on the larger 40mm model. We can see this new model being a must-have for people with smaller wrists and vintage enthusiasts alike.

As well as the new movement, there are a few changes which set the Tissot PRX Powermatic 80 35mm apart from its quartz counterpart.

The biggest update is a distinctive waffle dial, which adds another layer of depth and interest to the dial. Applied indices embellish the dial’s surface, lending sophistication to the PRX line. The date display at 3 o’clock is encased in a bevelled and applied window.

This updated dial is offered in a lovely array of colours, including black, a stunning dark green, blue, and white mother-of-pearl.

Under the dial is the Powermatic 80 movement, granting an impressive 80-hour power reserve and enhanced resistance to magnetic fields.

Elsewhere, very little has changed. You still get a steel case with polished and satin finishes, an engraved crown, and a satin-finish steel bracelet with a triple-blade folding steel clasp.

Its sapphire crystal and mineral glass back guarantee durability and water resistance up to 100 meters (10 ATM).

The Tissot PRX Powermatic 80 35mm is available to buy now from the links below.