Tissot PRX 35mm Powermatic 80 is going for gold with new colourways

There’s no doubt the Tissot PRX is one of the hottest watches around at the moment. Looking at its stylish and distinctive retro design, paired with an affordable price tag, it’s easy to see why this watch is so popular.

Now Tissot has added two more models to the range, taking the PRX 35mm Powermatic 80 that was launched last month and giving it the Midas touch.

That is to say, the PRX 35mm Powermatic 80 is now available with a Gold PVD case, giving it a healthy dose of 70s disco style.

In contrast to this, Tissot has also introduced a stainless steel model equipped with an Ice Blue dial. The brand claims this ‘glows like a frozen Alpine morning’ and its dial is waffled to catch the light ‘like snow on a crisp morning’.

These new colourways are destined to be a hit. The Gold already showing as sold out on Tissot’s website, while the Ice Blue model is being limited to one per customer.

Elsewhere, the PRX 35mm Powermatic 80 remains unchanged. That means you get the automatic Powermatic 80 movement offering an impressive 80-hour power reserve, and a 35mm steel body with both polished and satin finishes.

The dials feature the distinctive waffle pattern that set these automatic models apart, and house a date window at 3 o’clock.

The Gold and Ice Blue PRX 35mm Powermatic 80 models are available now from Tissot’s website. The models are priced at $825 / £745 and $725 / £610 respectively.

