This smart display case is giving a new home to my tech collection

In true nerd fashion, I have a tech collection. A lot of it is more recent old tech that I don’t use anymore, but there are some prized items such as a Macintosh Classic, original iPhone, and a repurposed iMac G4. At the moment, it’s all piled into a glass display case from Ikea. But this smart display case from Nanoleaf is about to be the new home for my collection. It’s got smart lighting built-in, and is modular, so I can build the display case to the perfect size.

Each case is decked out with full-coverage lighting that makes your beloved collectibles glow. No shadows, no dim spots, just pure, even illumination. Whether you’re showcasing your prized sneakers, figurines, or a random assortment of gadgets that somehow forms a “collection” (like me), Nanoleaf’s Expo case ensures they all look top-notch.

With Nanoleaf’s app, you can change colours or switch to animated colour scenes with the touch of a button. Or, the built-in control panel when your devices are out of reach. If you’re feeling particularly creative, you can craft your own colour palettes and dynamic motions.

One of my favourite features of the Expo case is that its modular and stackable. You can stack these cases in any configuration that suits your space. And thanks to Nanoleaf’s LayoutDetect technology, they’ll sync up with each other seamlessly. Nanoleaf tells me that you can stack up 300 cases in one creation – if you’ve got that much stuff.

The Expo case comes loaded with the Nanoleaf smart features you get in the brand’s other devices. The Rhythm Music Visualiser turns your music into a light show. If you’re more of a screen time aficionado, the Desktop Screen Mirror extends your TV’s colours and visuals to your display case. And let’s not forget AI Magic Scenes – type in any word and the app generates custom lighting scenes to match.

The Nanoleaf Expo Display Case is available exclusively from Nanoleaf. The Starter Kit, which includes four cases, will set you back £300, and if you need more, additional cases are £99.99 a pop.