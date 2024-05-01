This new Ring indoor camera can pan and tilt for the first time

Thanks to plenty of security cameras to pick from, it’s easier than ever to stick a smart security watcher around your home. But what about when you need to cover multiple angle? Rather than sticking up a bunch of cameras, one that can pan and tilt would be ideal. And that’s exactly what Ring’s latest indoor camera can do, offering horizontal coverage of 360º.

The Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam lets you peer into your living room, hallway, or wherever you fancy through the Ring app. Fancy checking if your dog is behaving or if the kids are back from school? This camera pans a full 360° and tilts 169° to give you a comprehensive view without the need to install multiple cameras in one room. It doesn’t just give you the eyes of a hawk during daylight. You’ll also find colour night vision to make sure your view is as clear at night as it is during the day. And if it spots something fishy, it’ll ping your phone and let you chat in real-time with whoever is causing a stir, thanks to its built-in microphone and speaker.

For those who subscribe to Ring Protect, the perks pile up. You can access stored videos, share clips of your cat’s odd antics, or view multiple live video feeds on your screen. Plus, the Live View Picture-in-Picture feature means you can keep an eye on things while pretending to work on something far more boring.

As you’d expect from a Ring camera, it comes with two-step verification and end-to-end video encryption to keep things secure. The Pan-Tilt Camera ups the ante with a manual privacy cover that you can slide over the lens for those moments when you want to be absolutely sure the only eyes in your home are human.

Ready to keep an eye on every inch of your house? The Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera will hit the shelves on 30 May. It’ll be up for grabs from Ring, Amazon, or other retailers for £70. While the Pan-Tilt sticks to the classic Black and White, Ring is spicing things up with the Indoor Camera, offering hues like Blush, Charcoal, and Starlight. Those new shades for the Indoor Camera (2nd Gen) will be available on 24 July for £50.

