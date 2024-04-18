This new Omega Speedmaster Chronoscope is the perfect way to mark 100 days to Paris 2024 Olympics

The Paris Olympic Games 2024 is now less than 100 days away. To mark the occasion the event’s official timekeeper, Omega, has launched a new Speedmaster Chronoscope in the colours of the competition.

The 43mm chronograph has gained four new models – each presented in the gold, black, and white colourway of the Olympic Games Paris 2024. This includes a version in full stainless steel with an anodized aluminium bezel, and another with a ceramic bezel and 18K Moonshine Gold case and bracelet.

Moonshine Gold, for those that didn’t know, is Omega’s own yellow gold alloy, known for its subtle hue and long-lasting shine.

The highlight of each watch is the silvery white opaline dial, which is transferred with three dark grey timing scales in a 1940’s “snail” design. These include a tachymeter scale, a pulsometer scale, and a telemeter scale, bringing a wide range of measurements to the wrist. It’s the perfect tribute to the precise and all-encompassing timekeeping that Omega brings to the Olympic Games (a role it has held since 1932).

Other highlights include the blackened subdials, Arabic numerals in 18K Moonshine Gold, and leaf-shaped hands and subdial hands that are coated in Moonshine Gold.

On the reverse side, the Speedmaster Chronoscope Paris 2024 calls attention to its connection to the Olympic Games with a commemorative caseback. The stamped medallion is crafted with a frosted base and features a mirror-polished Paris 2024 logo, along with the stamped words, “Paris 2024” and the Olympic Rings.

Finally, it wouldn’t be an Olympic Games watch without sublime accuracy. For that reason, Omega has equipped the Speedmaster Chronoscope with the Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 9908 / 9909, certified by METAS at the highest standard of precision, performance, and magnetic resistance in the Swiss watch industry.

The Speedmaster Chronoscope Paris 2024 collection includes four models, the 18K Moonshine Gold and Stainless Steel models which are both available on either a bracelet or a black calfskin leather strap.

The Speedmaster Chronoscope Paris 2024 is available now, with prices starting at £8900 for the steel/leather model, and rising to £48,500 for the 18K Moonshine Gold model on a bracelet.

