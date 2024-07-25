This huge LG monitor can replace your whole computer

We’re no stranger to smart monitors. They’re some of the best monitors kicking about, and let you turn your work screen into an entertainment panel when you clock out. But LG’s latest MyView Smart Monitor goes a step further. It wants to replace your entire computer. That’s a bold ambition, I know. But I think it could actually work for a lot of people.

Move over iMac, there’s a new kid in town. Sort of. LG’s new MyView Smart Monitor is more like a Chromebook – it’s still a monitor first and foremost, rather than a computer. But it can replace your whole PC if your workload is on the lighter side. You get all your crucial apps like email, document editors, and cloud storage right there on the monitor – no PC or laptop required. You will, of course, need a keyboard and mouse. The 21:9 UltraWide display means you can keep multiple tabs and windows open simultaneously, optimising your workflow with the built-in Screen Split function.

Beyond productivity, the 34SR65QC is fantastic to look at. It packs an expansive WQHD (3,440 x 1,440) resolution and a VA panel that delivers 300 nits of brightness, a wide viewing angle, and 99% coverage of the sRGB colour gamut. The UltraWide screen is perfect for those who love movies in true 21:9 format. It’s actually the first display in the LG MyView line-up to stream video captured in the 21:9 format.

Running LG’s webOS, the monitor also offers access to a plethora of the best content services like Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video, with personalised viewing recommendations to boot. LG Channels provides over 300 channels of premium goodies, from movies and sports to dramas and kids’ shows. And let’s not forget the AirPlay 2 and ScreenShare support, which lets you stream or mirror content from your smartphone. The 34SR65QC comes with a basic remote for power and volume control, but it’s also compatible with the LG Magic Remote. Connect it to LG ThinQ, and you can even use your smartphone as a remote.

Fancy an upgrade to your screen? The LG MyView Smart Monitor 34SR65QC will hit the shelves globally starting in the US and Korea this August, with other markets following soon after. Pricing is set at $799/£749/€899, and you’ll be able to order direct.