This huge capacity SSD is cheaper than adding extra storage to your laptop

You’re eyeing up a new desktop or laptop, and you get the speccing it out. The base storage isn’t enough, so you want to upgrade to more. But it’s hundreds extra, and surely that’s not worth it? You’ve probably experienced that as well, especially if you’re eyeing up a new MacBook. But this new 8TB SSD from SanDisk is a cheaper option than buying a model of your new computer with extra storage.

The new 8TB SanDisk Desk Drive not only promises room for your ever-growing digital library but also the speed to back it up. Whether it’s mountains of high-resolution images, 8K videos, or hefty 3D renders, this SSD is like having your very own digital warehouse. And, according to SanDisk, we can only expect these drives to get bigger and better. There are plans to double the capacity to a whopping 16TB next year. But let’s focus on this one for now.

SanDisk’s 8TB SSD doesn’t just impress with its capacity. It offers read speeds up to 1000 MB/s – up to four times faster than your typical desktop HDD. This means less time waiting for files to transfer and more time doing, well, anything else. Additionally, the drive is ready to mingle with both Windows and macOS right out of the box and comes styled in a sleek design that won a 2024 Red Dot Design Award.

Need some more storage for your computer? The 8TB SanDisk Desk Drive starts at $700/£664, and is available to order directly from the brand. There’s a cheaper 4TB model at $380/£360 if you’d rather. It might sound like a lot at first glance, but compare that to the cost of a new computer equipped with equivalent SSD capacity. The savings are substantial. Take the 13-inch MacBook Air for example, the cheapest new Apple laptop. It starts at $1099/£1099 with 256GB of storage. Swap it out for 2TB of storage, and you’re looking at $1899/£1899 – $800/£800 for just under an extra 2TB.

