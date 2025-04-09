This Dolby Atmos system is cheaper than my favourite soundbar, and it might be a better buy

While you can nab one of the top soundbars and have a pretty convincing cinema system in your living room, shelling out on a multi-speaker surround sound system gets you a better result. While they’re usually more expensive, that’s not the case with this new Dolby Atmos system from Loewe.

Loewe’s We Boost system is priced at £999, which is the same price as my favourite soundbar – the Sonos Arc Ultra. Loewe’s latest offers a full Dolby Atmos 4.1.2 surround sound setup, and I think it might be a better buy.

The We Boost system throws down 720 watts of sound fury through a subwoofer and four wireless active satellite speakers. Plus, you get upward-firing drivers to handle the all-important Atmos magic. It’s a wireless system, which means no wires across the living room like a booby-trapped jungle temple. There’s even support for Dolby Digital and PCM, which feels generous for something in this price bracket. And yes, Bluetooth and line-in are here too.

I’m very impressed by the inclusion of a HDMI eARC dongle for simple plug-and-play Atmos setup. I’ve had plenty of nightmares setting up some complicated home cinema systems, and this is a good way of making things easier. The remote even has an OLED display with real-time EQ adjustments. Dare I say it’s more user-friendly than the Sonos app interface. Especially these days.

In terms of raw value, it’s hard not to look at We Boost and think it’s a better buy than the Arc Ultra. Yes, Sonos nails the multi-room thing and its design is sleek, but if what you care about is actual, cinematic Dolby Atmos surround sound without cobbling together multiple accessories, Loewe’s offering might be the smarter move.

The We Boost is priced at £999 and will be available from June at select Loewe retailers and shops. US pricing and availability hasn’t been announced yet, but we’ll bring you the latest when it is.