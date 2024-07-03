This 800Wh electric bike is made by the same brand that makes the best drones

Now I’m not exactly a cyclist, and I don’t particularly love the idea. But if I ever were to hop on a bike, I’d want it to be an electric bike. And a lot of other people are the same. E-bikes are more popular than ever, offering electric assistance to your pedalling to help you sweat less. And DJI, the company behind some of the best drones, is now making its e-bike debut.

DJI reckons that hopping onto the e-bike bandwagon is a “natural move.” Why? Because the battery and motor tech the brand has been perfecting for drones and gimbals are a match for e-bikes. Enter the powerful Avinox Drive System, making its grand debut in the new Amflow PL. It’s an electric mountain bike (e-MTB) that’s set to hit the trails later this year.

This new Avinox system crams in tech you’d typically find in drones and smartphones. For starters, the bike frame sports a nifty 2-inch colour OLED touchscreen, which dishes out real-time riding data, the bike’s estimated range, and various setup options to a mobile app. It’s kitted out with a mid-drive Avinox motor and a rapid-charging battery.

The Amflow PL e-bike flaunts an impressive 120Nm of max torque and 1000W of on-demand boost power – perfect for tackling even the nastiest hills. The mid-drive motor offers a nominal output of 250W and peaks at 850W. The removable 800Wh battery offers fast-charging capabilities, juicing up from zero to 75% in just 1.5 hours.

Despite all that oomph, the Amflow PL tips the scales at just 19.2kg, thanks to its 2.27kg carbon fibre frame and 2.52kg Avinox drive system. There are four pedal-assist modes, including an auto mode that adjusts power delivery based on riding resistance. To top it off, there’s a USB charging port for your gadgets, a full suspension system from Fox, and a frame that accommodates both 27.5-inch and 29-inch rear wheels.

The Amflow PL is slated for release in at the end of the year. DJI suggests the price will range between €7,000 and €12,000 ($7,500 and $12,850). That puts it head-to-head with premium electric sport bikes like Specialized’s Turbo series. The Amflow PL will be available from authorised dealers in Germany, the UK, and Australia, among other locations.