These open-ear Shokz headphones might be the lightest buds around

There are plenty of popular wireless earbuds kicking about. And even more that are aimed at fitness. But when you’re pounding the pavement, flashy ANC features aren’t much use. In fact, you want the opposite – letting you actually hear any dangers around you. And that’s where Shokz’ new open-ear OpenFit Air buds come in. They’re super lightweight at just 8.9g, so might be one of the lightest options around as well.

Weighing in at a featherlight 8.7g, these headphones are perfect for those who find regular earbuds about as comfortable as a hedgehog in their ear. Shokz has really gone to town with the design, using a soft silicone finish and an ultra-fine 0.75mm flexible Ni-Ti memory alloy. The result? An Air-Earhook design that’s all about keeping the headphones securely in place without making you feel like you’ve strapped a vice to your head.

The OpenFit Pro is powered by Shokz’s DirectPitch technology, which translates to a more natural listening experience. Throw in the Shokz OpenBass Air with its low-frequency enhancement tech, and you’re looking at deep, rich bass that makes your tunes, podcasts, and audiobooks sound better than ever.

Battery life? It’s impressive. Six hours on a single charge and a whopping 28 hours when you include the charging case. In a rush? No worries – a quick 10-minute charge gives you an extra two hours of playtime. The OpenFit Pro buds are kitted out with four microphones featuring Adaptive Beamforming, IP54 water and sweat resistance, and a 10-metre Bluetooth 5.2 range. Multipoint pairing? Of course. Intuitive touch controls? You bet.

Last year’s OpenFit was a hit, and this year’s model is set to be just as popular. With its smart matte silicone finish and three stylish colours (pink, white, and black), the OpenFit Pro isn’t just about performance – it’s got looks to match. If you’re in the market for some new workout headphones, the Shokz OpenFit Pro are a great bet. They’re available for order today directly from Shokz for £119.

