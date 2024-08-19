These fan favourite Marshall speakers get better than ever with new versions

One of the undisputed kings of rock ‘n’ roll sound, Marshall’s speakers are some of the best portable speakers for audio buffs. And two of its most popular models are getting new versions with bigger sound, better battery, and added protection. The Emberton III and Willen II are better versions of Marshall’s fan favourites.

The Emberton III, the larger of the two, isn’t just a pretty face. It packs a serious punch with its True Stereophonic sound, which Marshall claims will give you a stereo experience like no other. It’s billed as proper spatial audio that’ll make your music feel like it’s swirling around you. With over 32 hours of battery life, this speaker is built to outlast whatever adventure you throw at it. And with its IP67 dust and waterproof rating, you won’t have to worry about it getting drenched or dirty – it’s as rugged as it is powerful.

Then there’s the Willen II, the smaller sibling. Marshall has given it a bit of a growth spurt, despite its compact size. It’s just enough to enhance the bass and overall sound quality. And while it’s still tiny enough to toss into your bag, it’s now got even more firepower, with improved drivers. The 17+ hours of playtime means it’ll keep you company on those long hikes or spontaneous trips. And it’s just as tough as the Emberton III, with the same IP67 rating. Plus, that nifty rubber strap lets you attach it to just about anything.

Both of these new models are geared up for the future with Bluetooth LE Audio, promising to unlock new audio-sharing features via Auracast. This means that soon you’ll be able to share your music across multiple speakers, turning any space into a full-blown Marshall concert.

If you’re ready for Marshall’s latest releases, they’ll be available directly from Marshall from 26 August. The Emberton III is up for grabs at £159, while the Willen II will set you back £99.