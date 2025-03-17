These might be the best-sounding speakers for hi-fi set-ups

Elipson has some of the best-looking speakers around. If you thought the original Planet L speakers were stylish statement pieces that just happened to sound great, well, Elipson thought it could do better. And the brand has. The Planet L Performance takes everything that made the originals a hi-fi darling and cranks it up.

That smooth, spherical design isn’t going anywhere, and nor should it. But under the hood (or should that be under the hemisphere?), things have changed dramatically. In fact, nearly every component has had a rethink. We’re talking a new 6.5-inch bass-midrange driver with a cellulose pulp cone, dressed up with a fresh damping treatment and a Kapton reel support. If that means nothing to you, just know it translates to tighter, faster bass and a sound that’s punchier than ever.

Elipson also beefed up the power output. The original Planet L did a respectable 60W RMS, but the new Performance speakers push 100W RMS. That’s a serious step up for those wanting more oomph in their listening sessions. And the tweeter? A new silk-treated dome design with a horn cone for better high-end clarity, complete with a neodymium magnet. High frequencies are going to sound crisp enough to shave with.

The crossover and wiring have had a fancy upgrade too, with audiophile-grade components and OFC wire that’s thicker. All this adds up to a sound that’s more detailed, more dynamic, and more immersive. And yet, despite the sonic gains, Elipson hasn’t forgotten the style that made the Planet L series such a darling of design-conscious audiophiles. The Planet L Performance comes in a range of finishes to match your aesthetic. Glossy, matte, and the exclusive Gold Edition are all on the table.

The Planet L Performance speakers will be available from 24 March, priced at $1500/£1200/€1399 per pair. You’ll find them at authorised Elipson retailers and hi-fi specialists. Plus, if you’re already an Elipson fan with a collection of Planet L accessories (such as stands, brackets, ceiling mounts) you’ll be glad to know they’re all compatible.