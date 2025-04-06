These earphones are a more affordable hi-fi audio option

When you’re on the look-out for a set of the top headphones, things often look pretty similar. But if you want a hi-fi set for the highest quality audio, you usually have to look towards wire options. That’s where things get pretty pricey, with big driver over-ears selling for a pretty penny. But Campfire Audio’s latest earphones are a more affordable hi-fi audio option.

They’re an updated version of the Axion earphones. These aren’t just some token budget buds with the label “hi-fi” slapped on for clout. They pack everything you need to dip your toes (or ears, rather) into high-fidelity audio without selling your kidney.

These earphones come with USB-C connectivity, rather than a 3.5mm jack, with a 32bit/384kHz DAC in. That means you plug them in, and you’re running hi-res audio without faffing about with dongles or external DACs. If your phone still has a headphone jack, congrats, but this is where the action is now.

The main attraction, though, is a new full-range silicon dynamic driver. Campfire Audio’s going for the best of both worlds here – the precision of balanced armature tech, but with the warm, punchy feel of a classic dynamic driver. This should translate to a smoother, more balanced sound that doesn’t fatigue your ears. I’m also a sucker for the black-and-clear design – it’s a slick little combo that’s sure to stand out while stuck in your lugs.

There’s also a built-in mic and a three-button remote. You can use it for volume control, media playback, and taking calls. According to Campfire, these new Axion earphones are the most “accessible” they’ve made. At $249/£249, they sit in a sweet spot that’s actually attainable for folks who want hi-fi. They’ll be landing later this month through various retailers, including Amazon.