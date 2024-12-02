These B&O wireless buds promise the “best ANC in an earbud”

When you’re on the look-out for a set of the top headphones, things often look pretty similar. Active noise cancellation (ANC) is one of the areas that brands constantly try to one-up each other. Now, Bang & Olufsen have come out swinging with the Beoplay Eleven – dubbing the buds as having “the best ANC in an earbud to date.”

B&O reckons these buds pack the “best ANC of an earbud to date.” Bold claim, but if anyone’s going to make it, it’s them. The Beoplay Eleven supposedly doubles down on low-frequency noise reduction compared to its predecessor. The wizards at B&O have also worked some magic to make the buds fit snugly in ears of all shapes and sizes while optimising ANC performance. The buds use soft silicone for maximum comfort and stability.

Add to that six revamped microphones, and you’ve got a recipe for significantly clearer sound, less hiss, and what B&O is calling a “luxurious experience.” They’re cleverly positioned in the stems, with extra holes and fine mesh padding to cut down on wind pressure. Transparency mode also gets a boost, letting you stay tuned into the world around you without sounding like you’re underwater.

Speaking of staying aware, the earbuds come with a Wind Guard feature, controlled via the B&O app. As you’ll guess, this reduces wind noise, so you can still hear traffic or alarms without your ears being battered by a gale. An IP57 rating means they’re good to go whether it’s pouring down or blazing sunshine. Bonus points to B&O for future-proofing the design – the earbuds’ batteries can be replaced via a service.

On the design front, B&O has gone for a bit of bling. The Beoplay Eleven buds take cues from the brand’s luxury Beoplay H100 headphones, with materials and colourways inspired by fine jewellery. Think polished aluminium, glass with a mirror-like finish, and a pearl-blasted charging case. You’ve got two colour options: Natural Aluminium and Copper Tone.

If you’ve got deep pockets and a love for premium sound, the Beoplay Eleven are available to order now. They’ll set you back $499/£429/€499. Natural Aluminium is available now, but if you prefer Copper Tone, you’ll have to wait until 17th December.