Therabody’s new massage gun range wants to relieve pain in even more places

We’ve long used massages to relieve pain from injuries or activity. But thanks to home massage guns, we’ve been able to do so from the comfort of our sofa rather than lying down on a table with a hole in it. And Therabody’s latest range of massage guns wants to relieve pain in even more places around your body. There are three new products, each designed for different areas.

First up in this trifecta of muscle-melting marvels is the Theragun Pro Plus. It’s a device so keen on getting you back on your feet that it packs six different therapy options. We’re talking about near-infrared LED light therapy that digs deep into your muscles, vibration therapy, and heat therapy to warm you up. If you’re feeling fancy, there’s even a cold therapy attachment (sold separately) for those who like their recovery with a side of frost. Add in breathwork protocols and a built-in heart rate sensor for that personalised touch, and you’ve got yourself the most advanced gadget to have ever gently pummelled a human being.

Then there’s the Theragun Sense, the quieter, smarter sibling that’s all about getting your body and mind in sync. This device combines percussive therapy with a heart rate monitor and an LCD screen. Therabody’s goal? To guide you through a relaxation journey. Whether it’s stress relief or sleep improvement you’re after, this device is like that friend who always knows just what to say.

Last but by no means least, we have the Theragun Relief. This little number is the “everyman” of the group. It’s easy to use, effective, and as quiet as a mouse. This Therabody device is your go-to for everyday aches and pains, with a one-button control system. Therabody says this new lineup is all about making peak physical and mental performance a part of your daily routine.

The Theragun Pro Plus is all yours for £549, cold therapy attachment strutting in at an additional £79. If you prefer your recovery served with a side of serenity, the Theragun Sense is available in black and white for £275. Or the Theragun Relief comes in navy and sand for £125 for a no-frills approach to muscle recovery. Therabody’s entire new line-up is up for grabs from this month. You can snag any of these muscle whisperers directly from the brand, or from a number of third-party retailers.

