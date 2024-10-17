The Timex Deepwater Reef 200 is one of the best entry-level dive watches around

Timex has a long history of making affordable, durable watches, but the new Deepwater Reef 200 collection takes things up a notch. This dive watch offers serious capability, including a 200m water resistance rating, which means it’s not just for show – it’s a genuine tool for underwater exploration.

It’s built to meet ISO dive standards, this collection has something to offer both seasoned divers and everyday enthusiasts.

What I love most about the Deepwater Reef 200 is its no-nonsense case design. There’s a real charm in its simplicity. The 40mm stainless steel case manages to strike the right balance between durability and style without any unnecessary flourishes.

And then there’s the legibility. Timex has absolutely nailed it here. The Super-Luminova hands and markers ensure visibility in the murkiest depths or even just in low light, which is essential for both diving and daily wear. Combined with a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal, this watch is clearly built to last.

The Timex Deepwater Reef 200 collection offers three distinct models, each catering to different needs. The standard Deepwater Reef 200, priced at just £170, is a solid entry-level dive watch. It features a stainless steel case, synthetic rubber strap, and a reliable quartz movement.

For those who travel or need to track multiple time zones, the Deepwater Reef 200 GMT (£235) adds a quartz-powered GMT function, allowing you to monitor two time zones simultaneously without compromising on the core dive watch features.

Finally, there’s the standout Deepwater Reef 200 Titanium Automatic (£415), which boasts a lightweight titanium case and a 21-jewel automatic movement.

Whether you go for the quartz model or the titanium automatic version, you’re getting serious value for money. It’s rare to find this level of water resistance, reliable functionality, and versatility in an entry-level dive watch.

