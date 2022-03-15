The Polk MagniFi Mini AX is a diminutive Dolby Atmos soundbar￼

One of our favourite current audio trends is compact soundbars so rammed with tech that it’s a wonder they don’t burst.

Polk’s new MagniFi Mini AX is very much one of those soundbars, although to call it just compact would do it a disservice. Measuring just 37cm wide, the MagniFi Mini AX is an ultra-compact soundbar that will fit onto any sensibly-sized TV stand with plenty of room to spare.

But despite its small size, the MagniFi Mini AX supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X virtual surround sound, aided by Polk’s SDA tech. The five-speaker array is bolstered by a bundled downward-firing subwoofer, promising ‘deep bass, detailed highs and an expansive 3D soundstage rivaling much larger soundbars’. The 3D Audio Mode will upmix standard content to 360-degree virtual surround sound, including height channels.

The MagniFi Mini AX is built for the modern age, so when you’re not watching telly you’ll be able to play music over Wi-Fi, with support for Apple AirPlay 2 Chomecast and Spotify Connect, as well as Bluetooth.

Rounding off the package is Polk’s patented VoiceAdjust speech-clarifying technology, which by working with the soundar’s centre channel driver can boost voices without affecting the rest of the soundtrack.

The MagniFi Mini AX features a one-cable connection to your TV’s eARC/ARC HDMI port, or you can use an optical connection. An OLED display on the front illuminates when you need it and gets out of the way when you don’t.

The Polk Audio MagniFi Mini AX soundbar system will be available for £429 in the second half of March 2022