Our pick of the best gifts for movie lovers for Christmas 2023

Xgimi Horizon Ultra

The Horizon Ultra promises the top performance of a high-end projector, without the bulk and faff that traditional offerings provide. With 4K resolution, Dolby Vision, and a hybrid laser-LED light system, this compact machine is capable of delivering superb results, while automatically adjusting everything from the angles and colour-grading itself — perfect for those projecting on non-white walls. With Android TV 11 running the show, it’s a truly hassle-free, complete package — just make sure you’ve got an HDMI device for Netflix, until the official app is supported.

Sophia Coppola Archive

This delightfully pastel 488-page tome is a labour of love by famed director Sophia Coppola herself, covering the entirety of her career in film With photos from her personal collection, behind-the-scenes documentation, and filled to the brim with personal annotations and notes, this is a must-read for keen directors and film fans alike.

Samsung The Freestyle 2nd Gen

Projectors can be intimidating things, but Samsung’s wonderfully compact and portable second iteration of The Freestyle is anything but. Capable of projecting a 1080p image up to 100in in size, it effectively puts the power of a cinema screen in your suitcase. Samsung has also kindly built-in features like autofocus and auto-keystone correction to help keep your picture sharp and straight on the wall, while the new Gaming Hub bestows it with cloud gaming powers. If your pockets are deep enough, you can also combine two units for some 21:9 ultrawide action.

Barbie The Movie Official “I Am Kenough” Unisex Hoodie

The Barbie hype train was impossible to escape this year, and this replica of one of Ryan Gosling’s best Ken accessories (and boy, were there a lot), should make any fan beam with plastic-faced glee. With an eye-searing palette and positive messaging, it’s bound to light up dreary grey winter days with a welcoming beam of colour.

Sony HT-AX7

The HT-AX7 is a saviour for those who refuse to enjoy any visual media with subpar audio. Essentially a miniature Bluetooth soundbar with two wireless satellite speakers, it’s one of the smallest surround sound experiences you’re likely to find, while doubling up as a solid set of speakers for music as well. It uses 360 Spatial Sound Mapping tech to create multiple phantom speakers around and overhead, transforming outdoor movie night into a true feat for the auditory senses.

Nanoleaf 4D

Nanoleaf’s 4D Screen Mirror kit turns any TV or monitor into an Ambilight-like experience. Using a camera to detect the location of on-screen colours to immediately mirror the content to connected LED strips at the rear of your screen, it’ll envelop the wall behind your display with a dazzling light show for an extra layer of cinematic immersion. Not a bad shout for gamers either.

Joe & Seph’s Popcorn Subscription

We love salty and sugary cinema treats as much as the next person, but if there’s a serious connoisseur in your life, they’ll be blown away by the selection from Joe & Seph’s popcorn subscription service. You can, of course, select classic flavours, but there’s a wide range of seasonal and exclusive morsels for lucky recipients to munch their way through. Hopefully, they’ll share.

Denon DRA-900H

To the untrained eye, an AV receiver is far from an exciting object. But any home cinema fan would be delighted to have Denon’s DRA-900H at the heart of their setup. With advanced 8K HDMI connections, support for everything from Doplby Vision to HDR10+, Alexa support and built-in HEOS for streaming smarts, it’ll diligently deal with everything thrown at in the audio and video department, while delivering standout results in the process.

Lego Millennium Falcon Holiday Diorama

The Star Wars: Holiday Special is… bad. So bad, in fact, that Carrie Fisher stated that she used to put it on when she wanted her guests to leave. Naturally, its infamy only adds extra charm to this Lego diorama depicting the cosy festive lounge area of the Millenium Falcon — complete with Christmas lights, a turkey and some recognisable characters in some rather gaudy jumpers. Superb.

SwitchBot Blind Tilt

Buying someone an accessory for venetian blinds as a Christmas present might initially make them think they’re on your naughty list, but once you explain how this clever little kit lets you open and close them (the blinds, not the person) at the touch of a button, all will be forgiven. Easily installed with no DIY skills required, the Blind Tilt lets you banish daylight for a proper cinema atmosphere, thanks to Alexa and Google Home compatibility.

Yamaha SR-X50A

The Wicker Man 50th Anniversary 4K UHD Collector’s Edition

Fascinating audiences since its 1973 release, The Wicker Man is a unique, iconic horror masterpiece featuring Christopher Lee at his unsettling best. Both old and new fans will appreciate this 50th Anniversary collector’s Edition, presented in 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, complete with additional artwork in the form of a 64-page booklet, along with a few other trinkets to pore over.

Apple Gift Card

Gift cards aren’t exactly the most adrenaline-inducing presents, but any movie buff worth their weight in cellulose reels will appreciate a paid-for subscription to Apple TV+ — a streaming service that’s churning out some of the best original and exclusive films and TV shows. From Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City to Drops of God, Hijack, and more, there’s no shortage of quality flicks to help justify its subscription.

Amazon Fire TV Cube

Amazon’s third-gen Fire TV Cube is, shockingly, still very much cube-shaped, but the multi-talented streaming box has never been more useful. Now wearing a fabric dressing gown like its counterparts, the new Fire TV Cube is unsurprisingly slicker and more powerful than its predecessor, with an improved Alexa remote too. But the biggest addition is an HDMI-in port, which allows you to plug in set-top boxes and media players so you can control them using just your voice.