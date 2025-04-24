The Polaroid Flip has a nifty nature-inspired focusing trick

You might not think dolphins and instant cameras have much in common, but then the Polaroid Flip came along.

Polaroid’s new instant camera can’t swim, there’s no blowhole on top, and it doesn’t have a layer of blubber to keep it warm, but very much like a dolphin it does have sonar. Rather than using it to find fish, the Polaroid Flip uses its sonar skills to determine how far away you are from your subject, before automatically selecting the most suitable of its four fixed lenses to use for your shot. And because it uses sound to do so it’ll even work when it’s dark.

Echolocation isn’t the only helpful trick the Polaroid Flip can perform either. When you’re framing your photograph the camera’s scene analysis will warn you via the viewfinder if your picture is likely to come out either too bright or too gloomy (and you don’t even need to reward it with a fish).

Its flash, which also automatically adjusts depending on distance, folds down when not in use to protect the lens and prevent the shutter button from being pressed by accident. There’s also a display on top that’ll warn you if your subject is too close, plus it shows things like remaining battery life and how many exposures you have left (it takes either i-Type or 600 instant film).

There’s Bluetooth onboard too, which unlocks a few extra little perks when you pair it with Polaroid’s app, including a self-timer, double exposure mode, and full manual control over the aperture and shutter speed. You can also use it to scan your photos for uploading to Instagram or Dolphinbook.

Right now the Polaroid Flip is only available to buy if you’re a Polaroid Member, but it’s free to sign up for an account, which will also secure you a 10% discount. That means you can get a Polaroid Flip for £180/$180, rather than the usual £200/$200.