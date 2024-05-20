The Hamilton Khaki Aviation Pilot Air-Glaciers Special Edition is designed by helicopter pilots

Limited edition watch collaborations can sometimes be a bit naff. They’re usually done by celebrities who are paid to work with the brand and don’t have any real connection with the watch, but the latest special edition Hamilton Khaki Aviation Pilot is a little different.

It’s been crafted with direct input from the Air-Glaciers helicopter pilots. As far as brand partnerships go, I think this is a very cool collaboration.

Of course, Hamilton has a long aviation heritage dating back to 1918 when some of the very first pilots put their trust in the brand’s watches and navigation instruments. Accuracy is key when it comes to serving the aviation community, and in rescue settings and extreme environments, this need for accuracy is enhanced even further.

Air-Glaciers is one of the most advanced helicopter rescue organizations in the world. It operates in the Swiss Alps and provides emergency medical services, including rapid response helicopter and aeroplane ambulance services to transport critically ill or injured patients to hospitals.

When creating the special edition Khaki Aviation Pilot, Hamilton designers and the Air-Glaciers team considered every detail of the watch during the design process. From materials to functionality, every aspect of the reference was carefully considered to ensure optimal accuracy and reliability in the field.

For the watch’s 42mm case, titanium was selected for its hypoallergenic qualities and strength-to-weight ratio. Opting for titanium cut the watch’s weight by 45-percent. Air-Glaciers crews spend long days on rescues, so comfort is essential.

This version of the Khaki Aviation Pilot Day Date Auto features a blue dial and super-legible white indices, numerals, and hands. Setting itself apart from the standard model, the Air-Glaciers special edition has a red and white striped seconds hand.

The Khaki Aviation Pilot Air-Glaciers features Hamilton’s Swiss Made H-30 automatic movement with an 80-hour power reserve with Nivachron balance spring for better resistance to magnetic fields, temperature variation and shocks.

To enhance the wearability, a nylon outer, leather-lined Velcro strap with full customization for fit further reduces weight compared to a metal bracelet.

The special edition reference also comes with an extra suede nubuck strap and exclusive Pelican Ruck Case R40 packaging.

The Khaki Aviation Pilot Air-Glaciers is available in-store and online now, priced at £1285.

